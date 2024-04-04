GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Widening of Wireless Road in Tiruchi runs into delay

The civic body has planned to conduct the eviction drive in a phased manner to provide adequate time for the encroachers and this is said to be causing the delay

April 04, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
The work on widening the Wireless Road near the airport in Tiruchi has been taken up on stretches where there is enough space to build storm-water drains.

The work on widening the Wireless Road near the airport in Tiruchi has been taken up on stretches where there is enough space to build storm-water drains. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Work on widening and redeveloping Wireless Road in Tiruchi has run into delay because of challenges in removing encroachments.

The Wireless Road, which serves as a primary link between the Airport and the K.K. Nagar area in the city, has been witnessing heavy vehicular movement. In recent years, several residential colonies have emerged along the road, making it essential to widen the road.

In a bid to redevelop the road, the Corporation sanctioned ₹6.5 crore for the work. As per the proposal, the 1.8-km-long Wireless Road will be widened to a 65-foot road with a centre median. Storm-water drains and pedestrian platforms will be built along the road.

The road-widening work was launched in January and it was slated to be completed within a month. However, the work has been delayed because of challenges in clearing the encroachments.

Earlier, encroachments on the stretch between the Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway and the Udayanpatti Main Road were identified and were served with eviction notices. The civic body planned to conduct the eviction drive in a phased manner to provide adequate time for the encroachers, leading to slow progress.

At present, the roadwork is carried out at places where there is enough space to build drains. “A median will be constructed and the stretch will be re-laid once encroachments are removed. We expect to complete the work by this month,” said a senior Corporation official.

The road links the Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway and the Khajamalai Main Road near the K.K. Nagar bus stand and connects the Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway via Sathanur Main Road. The widening of the road will benefit the residents of five wards covering K.K. Nagar, Airport, Khajamalai, Kottapattu, and K. Sathanur with better access to highways, the official added.

