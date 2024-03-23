Widening of Rajaram Salai gathers pace

March 23, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Work on widening and redeveloping the Rajaram Salai in K.K. Nagar is progressing at a brisk pace with the Tiruchi City Corporation expecting to complete it within 15 days.

The stretch, which is one of the major roads in K.K. Nagar, despite witnessing heavy vehicular movement, remains narrow to handle two-way traffic during rush hour. Lack of width poses a safety risk to road users, especially motorists.

In order to decongest and cater to more vehicular movement, the civic body sanctioned ₹4.3 crore to widen the one-km stretch. As per the proposal, the 30-foot Rajaram Salai will be widened to a 52-foot road with a centre median to prevent wrong side driving. Storm-water drains and pedestrian platforms will be constructed along the road.

As the laying of pipeline for underground drainage network has been completed, an eviction drive was conducted to remove encroachments. The road-widening work was launched in January and it was slated to be completed within a month. However, it was delayed due to the challenges in shifting the utility lines.

At present, the road has been milled and filled with gravel for relaying. A median has been constructed and the civic body is relocating the poles. “Once the electricity poles are removed, the roads will be relaid. We expect to complete the work within 15 days,” said a senior Corporation official.

Residents are heavily dependent on the road as it is vital for reaching the semi-ring road that links Tiruchi-Pudukottai and Tiruchi-Madurai national highways, apart from connecting schools and colleges in the locality.

As the Rajaram Salai lies between Tiruchi International Airport’s new terminal and the upcoming integrated bus terminus at Panjapur, redeveloping the stretch will benefit the residents in the locality, the official added.

