Widening of Pudukottai Highway stretch drags on

January 18, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Work on widening of the city stretch of the Tiruchi-Pudukottai Highway, between Subramaniapuram near TVS Tollgate and Mathur, into a four-lane highway has been dragging on apparently due to the delay in clearing encroachments.

The National Highways Division, a wing of the State Highways, had commenced the project a couple of years ago. The project was sanctioned at an estimate of about ₹68 crore.

Although a major eviction drive was carried out to clear encroachments on both sides of the road stretch in January 2021 before the project work began, sources in the department said that there were still about 120 houses and shops which need to be cleared between the Jail Corner and the Tiruchi Airport.

With the Tiruchi-Pudukottai-Karaikudi NH having strengthened beyond Mathur by the National Highways Authority of India, the State Highways had taken up work on the widening of the 10-km long city stretch of the highway. This is an arterial road stretch in the city as it leads to the Tiruchi International Airport. It would also connect the semi-ring road coming up near Mathur to link the Tiruchi-Thanjavur, Tiruchi-Pudukottai, Tiruchi-Madurai, Tiruchi-Dindigul and the Tiruchi-Karur highways.

With the mushroom growth of residential layouts, educational and commercial institutions, and industries, the road stretch caters to a large number of commuters too apart from vehicles passing through the highway.

The sources indicated that the project has already suffered a time overrun and was now being held up, essentially due to the delay in clearing the encroachments. Some of the encroachers, the hutment dwellers, have been allotted alternative houses, but they had not moved yet, the sources said.

Only after the encroachments were cleared that the shifting of utility lines such as power cables and construction of storm water drains would have to be taken up. “We had planned to complete the project by March and still hope to meet the deadline,” the sources added.