Widening of Manachanallur-Samayapuram Road likely to be completed in two months

June 13, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Following persistent demands from residents and commuters to widen the nearly four-km long Manachanallur - Samayapuram Road on the city outskirts, the State Highways Department has commenced work on the project.

According to sources in the department, the project has been taken up under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme at an estimated cost of ₹5.2 crore.

The major district road (MDR) is being widened for a stretch of about 3.6 km between Manachanallur and Samayapuram. The road stretches would be widened from the current width of 5.5 metres to seven metres. The project would involve reconstruction of six culverts. Barring any major disruptions due to rain, the work is expected to be completed within a couple of months, sources indicated.

Welcoming the initiative, N. Saravanan, a regular commuter, said that several representations had been made seeking the widening of the narrow road.

A large number of devotees who go on padayatra to Samayapuram every year go via the road. Devotees from Musiri, Thuraiyur, Kulithalai, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Erode and other places take the short route to reach Samayapuram rather than going via Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway. Several motorists also use the road to reach Chennai highway from Manachanallur and Thuraiyur Road.

The Manachanallur Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus depot is also located near Vengankudi and the bus crew find it difficult to negotiate the narrow road during peak hours. The widening of the road would help overcome the problem. The Sub-Registrar Office was also located here and visitors to the office would also benefit, Mr. Saravanan said.

The Highways Department has also planned a second bypass in Manachanallur from Vengankudi on Samayapuram-Manchanallur Road to Athani on Tiruchi-Thuraiyur Road, a distance of about 2.83 km. Vehicles heading towards Musiri/Namakkal/Salem and beyond from Tiruchi-Chennai Highway and those plying on the return direction can go through the road without having to enter Tiruchi city and the busy No.1 Tollgate Junction.