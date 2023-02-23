Why buy when you can rent a cloth bag

February 23, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Despite the ban and stringent measures, eradicating single-use plastic carry bags continues to pose a challenge to the civic administration.

In a novel attempt to eradicate the use of such carry bags, the Kattuputhur Town Panchayat has introduced “Vadagai Pai Thittam” (bag for rent scheme).

The town panchayat has purchased 4,000 cloth bags recently through sponsors and distributed them to all the 560 commercial establishments in the town. It plans to buy 6,000 more bags by roping in sponsors such as trade bodies and popular commercial establishments. The bags will subsequently be distributed to the traders, grocery stores, vegetable and fruit sellers, meat stalls, eateries, restaurants and bakeries.

In the first phase, each trader, depending upon the customer base, is given 10 to 50 bags, worth ₹20 each, free of cost. The number will be raised within two weeks. The bags have been distributed through trader associations.

As per the initiative, the traders will use the cloth bags to pack the grocery, vegetables or other items bought by the customers, who in turn will have to pay a refundable amount of ₹10 towards rent for each cloth bag. The scheme has been designed in such a way that the customers need to visit the same shop to get back the ₹10. They can redeem the amount by handing over the bags to any of the nearby shops.

The initiative is said to have received well among the people of Kattuputhur. The traders, who used plastic carry bags, have switched over to cloth bags to pack grocery and other items. “We have stopped using plastic bags since the introduction of the scheme. We are able to maintain at least 10 to 15 bags at any given time as the customers redeem the amount by giving back the bags to the shops close to their houses. Through the respective associations, we have given instructions to the traders to discourage use of plastic bags,” says C. Kuppusamy of Anaithu Vanigargal Sangam.

S. Sakul Ameed, Executive Officer, Kattuputhur Town Panchayat, told The Hindu that arrangements had been made to collect the bags once in 10 days and they would be distributed again to the respective traders after washing them. It has been observed that there are very few plastic carry bags in the garbage collected in the area, he said.