Wholesale dealers for Aavin on the cards

The Tiruchi District Milk Producers’ Union (Aavin) has decided to appoint wholesale dealers at taluk level in Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts.
In a statement, its Chairman C. Karthikeyan said on Saturday that several private dairies had scaled down their operations due to various factors during the lockdown. However, Aavin had not reduced the milk procurement. It was procuring milk from the farmers, who were so far attached to private dairies. Moreover, it had not increased the price of milk while many of the private dairies hiked the prices recently.
He said that Aavin would continue to ensure adequate supply of milk to its customers during the lockdown. It had also planned to scale up its sale.
Hence, it had decided to appoint wholesale dealers for each and every taluk in Tiruchi, Ariyalurr and Perambalur districts. Similarly, more agents would be appointed in different areas.
