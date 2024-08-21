GIFT a SubscriptionGift
White paper sought on agro industrial corridor project

Published - August 21, 2024 06:31 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations of Tamil Nadu has sought a white paper on the proposed agro industrial corridor project in delta districts.

Addressing the media at Mannargudi, in Tiruvarur district on Wednesday, Committee president P. R. Pandian said the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) had initiated steps to acquire lands from farmers to set up agriculture-based industries as the government had announced it would promote an agro industrial corridor from Tiruchi to Nagapattinam.

Stating that ‘forcible acquisition’ of lands from agriculturalists would not be acceptable, the Committee wanted a white paper from the Tamil Nadu government about the type of industries that would come up in the proposed industrial corridor.

Claiming that talks between the farming communities in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to arrive at a consensus on the Rasimanal dam proposal had been initiated by the Committee, Pandian pointed out that in 1997 the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M. Karunanidh, held detailed discussion with the then Prime Minister, Deve Gowda, regarding the Rasimanal dam proposal.

Pointing out that a reference to this meeting existed in a publication of the former Chief Minister’s addresses in the Tamil Nadu State Legislative Assembly, he urged the State government to initiate steps to create a consensus among the political parties in the State about the Rasimanal dam project conceived by the former Chief Minister, K. Kamaraj.

