Where is the protection for women in T.N., asks Kanimozhi

29 January 2021

DMK women’s wing leder M.K. Kanimozhi on Friday alleged that women were living without any safety in Tamil Nadu. “Where is the protection for women in the State,” she asked citing the Pollachi sexual abuse and other sexual assault cases against women.

Interacting with journalists at Thulayanur village in Tirumayam block, Ms Kanimozhi, who was here as part of the DMK’s ‘Vidyalai Nokki Stalinin Kural’ (Stalin’s voice for a dawn) said the present AIADMK government had signed the UDAY Scheme and accepted NEET both of which were stoutly opposed by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. “Is this the way to rule in Amma’s (Jayalalithaa) way?” she wondered.

Replying to a query, Ms. Kanimozhi said the DMK was not a party which changed its policies by the minute and asserted that her party was not under the clutches of any corporate company. She said technological support was now required to face an election for which a strategist’s firm was working with the DMK. Those criticising the DMK had also engaged strategists for providing technical and technological support.

Ms. Kanimozhi said the DMK firmly opposed the new farm laws and its withdrawal was the consistent stand of the party and its leader M.K. Stalin. This was also the demand of the agitating farmers.

She insisted that the DMK would achieve “huge victory” in the upcoming elections and Mr. Stalin would become the next Chief Minister.

Talks of fissures between the Congress and the DMK were just a canard, she said. Earlier, Ms. Kanimozhi interacted with vegetable growers at Alavayal, heard the grievances of the women self-help groups and campaigned at various places in the district.