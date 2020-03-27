When food grains come through PVC pipes

The Public Distribution System (PDS) shops have devised innovative ways to ensure personal distance is maintained by card holders while purchasing ration at the shops in the district.

PVC pipes have been installed in all 1,208 shops in the district so that the food grains are not touched by the shopkeeper or the customer.

The idea was initiated following the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies, G. P. Arularasu said.

“We do not want the food grains to be touched by bare hands at all. The shopkeepers have been given face masks and hand sanitisers. They have also been ordered to clean their hands each time they serve a customer,” he said.

The six-inch PVC pipes have been installed next to the weighing machines at the shops.

The customer will hold the bags which they bring at one end of the pipe while the seller would drop the items slowly from the other side.

Rows of circles have been drawn in front of the shops in such a manner that the people can stand within it to maintain personal distance, Mr. Arularasu said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Arularasu said that the announcement on distribution of additional food grain announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would be made by the District Collector soon.

“Nearly 60% of stock for next month has already arrived. We will begin distribution soon,” he said.