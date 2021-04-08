When broken branches and dried leaves turn into an eyesore

Garbage collectors of the civic body refuse to clear the dried foliage

Undue delay over clearing broken branches and dried leaves in public spaces and residences by garbage collectors of the Tiruchi Corporation has raised concern among the residents.

Though there were sporadic complaints regarding sanitary workers failing to clear the broken branches from roadside trees, the issue came to the fore during the run-up to the annual car (Panguni Ther) festival of Sri Ranganathaswami Temple in Srirangam. To ensure trouble-free run of the car on North, South, West and East Chithirai Streets, volunteers trimmed the roadside trees on both sides of the car route. Some of the protruding branches of household trees were also cut during the process. They subsequently informed the concerned officials of the Tiruchi Corporation to cut branches.

However, it was alleged that they were not removed for many days. In spite of reminders, the sanitary workers failed to clear them on time. As the day for the car festival neared, the volunteers were again forced to step in to remove them.

“We were waiting patiently for the arrival of the Corporation workers to remove the dead branches and leaves. But they did not turn up on time. Hence, we had no other option but to join hands to clear them,” said a volunteer of West Chithirai Street.

The issue is not just confined to one or two areas in the city. Many residents in Kumaran Nagar, Ramalinga Nagar, Woraiyur and others say that garbage collectors collect only domestic waste such as food leftovers, vegetables and discard other items. They refuse to remove the tree branches and dried up foliage.

Residents say that ever since the garbage bins were removed by the Corporation, they are unable to dispose of the dried foliage safely. The garbage collectors, who visit streets with light commercial vehicles daily, are not willing to collect garbage other than domestic waste. The branches of trees trimmed down by the electricity workers also have not been cleared for many days, they allege.

N. Jamaludeen, a civic activist, said that several residents had been fined by the Corporation for keeping the dried foliage and fallen trees in front of their houses. It was unacceptable. Upset over the apathy of the officials, several residents had axed the trees except for coconut and mango trees. The Corporation should collect and remove all types of waste from the households and on the streets. Otherwise, no one would grow trees on their premises, he said.