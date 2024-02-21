West Boulevard Road to be made no parking zone

February 21, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation is likely to declare West Boulevard Road as a ‘No Parking Zone’ to decongest the area, said Mayor M. Anbazhagan during a discussion on the Corporation Budget for the financial year 2024-25 on Wednesday.

As a multilevel parking lot established on West Boulevard Road has been commissioned, road users can utilise the facility to park their vehicles instead of parking on roadsides leading to frequent traffic congestions, said Mr. Anbazhagan.

He stated that steps would be taken to form a street vending committee and conduct elections within this month to identify suitable areas where street vendors could operate. In the first phase, a street vending zone would be set up for Burma Bazaar traders operating in the area owned by the Corporation at Yanankulam, and to ensure that the livelihood of the traders was not affected.

The Corporation would also initiate measures to construct a separate building for LKG and UKG classes in Corporation schools depending on availability of space. Air-conditioning facilities would be set at the examination rooms in the health centres in the city. Food streets would be developed in all five zones to prevent encroachments by mobile eateries, Mr. Anbazhagan added.

Councillors of various political parties welcomed the budget. Khajamalai Vijay, representing Ward 60, urged the civic body to procure a super sucker machine to clear blockages in underground drainage pipelines. He also demanded a public library in his ward.

Councillor V. Ramadoss of DMK, representing Ward 55, highlighted the need for an urban primary health centre at Pirattiyur. K. Lakshmi Devi, Councillor of Ward 1, sought an anganwadi centre at Neduntheru.

K. Pannir Selvan, Councillor of Ward 12, said that Chithirai Veedhi, Uthirai Veedhi and other streets in Srirangam had no underground drainage connection and should be included in the Phase V project. He also demanded steps to redevelop the damaged roads in the ward.

