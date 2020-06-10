West Asia returnees quarantined

THANJAVUR

10 June 2020 19:08 IST

Thirty natives of Thanjavur district, who arrived from West Asia by special flights, have been lodged at a quarantine facility at Vallam near here.

Twenty landed at Tiruchi airport and the remaining in Chennai. On their arrival in the district on Tuesday, all were directed to stay at an institutional quarantine facility at Vallam for the next 14 days. The number of inmates at the facility now stood at 110, sources said.

Sevety-three persons, who arrived from other States and districts in Tamil Nadu in the past few weeks, were quarantined at TNHB flats at Vallam.

