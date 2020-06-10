West Asia returnees quarantined

Thirty natives of Thanjavur district, who arrived from West Asia by special flights, have been lodged at a quarantine facility at Vallam near here.
Twenty landed at Tiruchi airport and the remaining in Chennai. On their arrival in the district on Tuesday, all were directed to stay at an institutional quarantine facility at Vallam for the next 14 days. The number of inmates at the facility now stood at 110, sources said.
Sevety-three persons, who arrived from other States and districts in Tamil Nadu in the past few weeks, were quarantined at TNHB flats at Vallam.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism