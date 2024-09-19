Wellness camps organised for sanitation workers at major railway stations in Tiruchi Division

The Tiruchi Railway Division organised wellness camps for the Safai Mitras (sanitation workers) on Thursday at major stations as part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Sewa campaign.

The camps were organised at Thanjavur, Vriddhachalam, Villupuram, Srirangam, Mayiladuthurai, and Tiruvarur stations besides at Ponmalai railway colony and Kallukuzhi railway colony in Tiruchi.

Personal protective equipment kits were distributed to ensure the safety of Safai Mitras. As part of the campaign, a bicycle rally was organised at the second entry of the Tiruchi railway junction to promote awareness on cleanliness among travellers and the general public.

Tiruchi Divisional Railway Manager M.S. Anbalagan flagged off the bicycle rally in which around 150 persons, including members from the Southern Railway State Bharat Scouts and Guides, Tiruchi district, and Railway Protection Force personnel, participated, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.