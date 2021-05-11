Welfare officer succumbs to COVID-19 in Karur

Tiruchirapalli

District Adi Dravidar Welfare Officer P. N. Prabakaran, 55, died of COVID-19- related complications on Monday.

Mr. Prabakaran, who tested positive for the viral infection a few days ago, isolated himself in his house initially.

Since there was no improvement in the condition of the senior official, he was admitted to a private hospital.

He reportedly succumbed to COVID-19 pneumonia at the hospital.

Mr. Prabakaran was the nodal officer for electronic voting machines in Karur during the recently concluded Assembly election in the State.

