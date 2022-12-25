ADVERTISEMENT

Welfare centre for wards of police personnel opened in Tiruchi

December 25, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A projector installed at the welfare centre for wards of police personnel on Armed Reserve Police premises in Tiruchi.

A welfare centre for school-going wards of police personnel serving in Tiruchi city was opened here on Sunday for conduct of tuition and help them improve their academic performance. 

Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan inaugurated the centre equipped with a projector and other facilities on the city Armed Reserve Police premises. Two teachers have been nominated to hold tuition for students daily after their school hours.

Speaking to the students, Mr. Karthikeyan exhorted them to make use of this facility and improve their knowledge. Senior police officers and about 125 students participated in the programme, a police press release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US