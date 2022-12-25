Welfare centre for wards of police personnel opened in Tiruchi

December 25, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A welfare centre for school-going wards of police personnel serving in Tiruchi city was opened here on Sunday for conduct of tuition and help them improve their academic performance.

Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan inaugurated the centre equipped with a projector and other facilities on the city Armed Reserve Police premises. Two teachers have been nominated to hold tuition for students daily after their school hours.

Speaking to the students, Mr. Karthikeyan exhorted them to make use of this facility and improve their knowledge. Senior police officers and about 125 students participated in the programme, a police press release said.