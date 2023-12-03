Welfare assistance distributed to persons with disabilities in Tiruchi

December 03, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

On the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi distributed welfare assistance to 292 beneficiaries at a cost of ₹67.14 lakh in Tiruchi on Sunday.

Around 50 beneficiaries were provided with tricycles at a cost of ₹4.52 lakh, hearing aids for 50 beneficiaries at a cost of ₹1.39 lakh, battery-operated wheelchairs at ₹19.08 lakh for 18 persons, 100 persons received motor-fitted sewing machines for ₹6.84 lakh, and eight gram gold coins for 74 persons at a cost of ₹35.31 lakh were distributed.

Mr. Poyyamozhi handed over certificates of appreciation to organisations that employed persons with disabilities and the non-governmental organisations for their service towards such persons. Prizes were distributed to students with disabilities who participated in various competitions held as part of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and District Differently Abled Welfare Officer S. Chandramohan were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT