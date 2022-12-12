Welding, drilling machines and tools burgled from welding shop near Tiruchi

December 12, 2022 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 Unidentified persons struck at a welding shop at Othakadai in Ramji Nagar police station limits near Tiruchi and allegedly stole some machines kept inside during the intervening period of Saturday evening and Sunday morning when the shop was closed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The culprits broke the front side shutter locks to gain entry into the shop and stole three welding machines, a couple of cutting machines, a grinding machine, a drilling machine and tools and escaped from the spot, police sources said.

The shop owner A. Alagar (43) had closed the outlet on Saturday evening and went home. He came to the shop on Sunday morning only to find it broken open. Finger print experts inspected the crime scene where a detective dog of the Tiruchi Rural police was brought to the spot to track the route taken by the culprits. Acting on a complaint from Alagar, the Ramji Nagar police have registered a case. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US