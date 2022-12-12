Welding, drilling machines and tools burgled from welding shop near Tiruchi

  1. EPaper
December 12, 2022 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 Unidentified persons struck at a welding shop at Othakadai in Ramji Nagar police station limits near Tiruchi and allegedly stole some machines kept inside during the intervening period of Saturday evening and Sunday morning when the shop was closed.

The culprits broke the front side shutter locks to gain entry into the shop and stole three welding machines, a couple of cutting machines, a grinding machine, a drilling machine and tools and escaped from the spot, police sources said.

The shop owner A. Alagar (43) had closed the outlet on Saturday evening and went home. He came to the shop on Sunday morning only to find it broken open. Finger print experts inspected the crime scene where a detective dog of the Tiruchi Rural police was brought to the spot to track the route taken by the culprits. Acting on a complaint from Alagar, the Ramji Nagar police have registered a case. 

