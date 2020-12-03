Welcome for some, worrisome for others in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur

Ready-to-harvest paddy crop lies flattened on a field at Mela Uloor in Thanjavur district.

THANJAVUR

03 December 2020 20:47 IST

Cyclone Burevi-induced rain lashing several parts of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts incessantly since Wednesday evening has drawn mixed reaction from farmers.

Farmers who took up samba cultivation at the right season have welcomed the showers, while the heavy precipitation is said to be causing worries to those went in for thaladi or early samba.

The samba/ t haladi crop at Surakottai, Mela Uloor, Azhivaikkal, Thennamanadu and in some parts of Orathanadu and Pattukottai has been affected due to the heavy rainfall.

“Well-grown crop with panicles have fallen to the ground due to incessant heavy rain,” said Sundar of Mela Uloor.

S. Rajendran of Kannakudi Kizhaiyur near Orathanadu, however, says the precipitation due to te cyclonic storm system is a welcome development since it will help maintain moisture in the agriculture fields and the runoff will lead to recharge of groundwater table. Most of the ayacuts in Grand Anicut Canal system depended both on surface and groundwater table irrigation.

Farmers in Thirukattupalli and part of Budalur blocks also feel the downpour will in no way affect the standing or upcoming crops in their region. “Our region is tableland with proper drain channels and, hence, the chances of inundation of crop in our region is remote,” says S.Sundaram of Maharapuram.

In Tiruvarur, the heavy downpour for the past two days appears to have not made any adverse impact on the standing crop as the drain channels from fields have been cleared of obstacles and the water flow in the main river system has been regulated by the Public Works Department anticipating heavy downpour, sources said.