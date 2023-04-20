Weekly specials from Thiruthuraipoondi to Tiruchi

April 20, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Southern Railway has announced that weekly unreserved express special trains will be operated between Thiruthuraipoondi Junction and Tiruchi. The Thiruthuraipoondi - Tiruchi special (Train No. 06717) will leave Thiruthuraipoondi at 5.45 p.m. every Friday and reach Tiruchi at 9.10 p.m. from April 21 onwards.

The Tiruchi - Thiruthuraipoondi special (Train No. 06718) will leave Tiruchi at 7.30 p.m. every Sunday and reach Thiruthuraipoondi at 10.40 p.m. from April 23 onwards. The trains will stop at Tirunellikaval, Tiruvarur, Koradacheri, Nidamangalam, Thanjavur, Budalur and Tiruverumbur in both directions, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.