HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Weekly specials from Thiruthuraipoondi to Tiruchi

April 20, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway has announced that weekly unreserved express special trains will be operated between Thiruthuraipoondi Junction and Tiruchi. The Thiruthuraipoondi - Tiruchi special (Train No. 06717) will leave Thiruthuraipoondi at 5.45 p.m. every Friday and reach Tiruchi at 9.10 p.m. from April 21 onwards.

The Tiruchi - Thiruthuraipoondi special (Train No. 06718) will leave Tiruchi at 7.30 p.m. every Sunday and reach Thiruthuraipoondi at 10.40 p.m. from April 23 onwards. The trains will stop at Tirunellikaval, Tiruvarur, Koradacheri, Nidamangalam, Thanjavur, Budalur and Tiruverumbur in both directions, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.