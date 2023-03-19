Weekly special trains from Hubballi to Thanjavur to start soon

March 19, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

Weekly special trains will be operated from Hubballi to Thanjavur Junction and back to clear the extra rush of passengers.

The Hubballi - Thanjavur weekly special fare special (Train No. 07325) will leave Hubballi at 8.25 p.m. on March 20, April 3, 10, 17 and 24 (Mondays) and reach Thanjavur at 2.15 p.m. the next day.

The Thanjavur - Hubballi weekly special fare special (Train No. 07326) will leave Thanjavur at 7.40 p.m. on March 21, April 4, 11, 18 and 25 (Tuesdays) and reach Hubballi at 12.30 p.m. the next day.

The trains will stop at SMM Haveri, Ranibennur, Harihar, Davangere, Birur Junction, Arsikere Junction, Tumakuru, Chikka Banavara Junction, Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet Junction, Salem Junction, Karur Junction, Tiruchi Fort, Tiruchi Junction and Budalur.

The trains will be operated with one AC 2-tier coach, three AC 3-tier coaches, nine sleeper class coaches, five general second class and two general second class (Divyangjan friendly) and luggage - cum-brake vans, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.