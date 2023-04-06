HamberMenu
Weekly special trains from Ahmedabad to Tiruchi

April 06, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has announced that weekly special trains would be operated from Ahmedabad to Tiruchi and back.  The Ahmedabad - Tiruchi Junction weekly special fare (Train No. 09419) will leave Ahmedabad at 9.30 a.m. on April 13, 20, 27, May 4, 11, 18 and 25 ( Thursday) and reach Tiruchi Junction at 3.45 a.m. on the third day i.e., Saturday. 

In the return direction, the Tiruchi Junction - Ahmedabad weekly special fare special (Train No. 09420) will leave Tiruchi Junction at 5.45 a.m. on April 9, 16, 23, 30, May 7, 14, 21 and 28 (Sunday) and reach Ahmedabad at 9.15 p.m. on the next day i.e., Monday. 

The trains will stop at Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, Vasai Road, Kalyan, Pune, Solapur, Kalaburgi, Wadi, Raichur, Manthralayam, Guntakal, Tadaipatri, Cuddapah, Renigunta, Arakkonam, Perambur, Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, Chengapattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore Port, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Vaitheswarankoil, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam, Papanasam and Thanjavur. 

The trains will have one AC 2-tier coach, two AC 3-tier coaches, 12 sleeper class, four general second class and two general second class (Divyangjan) friendly and luggage cum brake vans, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.

