June 15, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The South Western Railway has notified the extension of Hubballi-Thanjavur-Hubballi weekly special for another month. Accordingly, the trains will run as per the following schedule:

Train No. 07325 Hubballi-Thanjavur weekly special will be operated on July 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 (Mondays). The train will leave Hubbali at 8.25 p.m. and reach Thanjavur at 2.15 p.m. the next day.

Train No. 07326 Thanjavur-Hubballi special will be operated on July 4, 11, 18, 25 and August 1 (Tuesdays). The train will leave Thanjavur at 7.40 p.m. and reach Hubballi at 12.30 p.m. the next day.