Weekly special train announced between Mysuru and Manamadurai

March 22, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The South-Western Railway will operate weekly special train between Mysuru and Manamadurai via Tiruchi. The Mysuru-Manamadurai special train (06237) will leave Mysuru at 6.35 p.m. and reach Manamadurai at 9.10 a.m. on April 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, May 6, 13, 20 and 27.

The Manamadurai-Mysuru special train (06238) will be operated on April 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, May 7, 14, 21 and 28. The train will leave Manamadurai at noon and reach Mysuru at 1.55 a.m. the next day. The train will stop at Mandya, Maddur, Ramanagara, Kengeri, KSR Bengaluru, Bangarapet, Tirupattur, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchi, Dindigul, and Madurai.

The special train will be operated with two AC two-tier coaches, six AC three-tier coaches, nine sleeper class, two general second class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.

