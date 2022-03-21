Weekly grievance redress meet is back at Corporation

The weekly public grievance redress meetings have been revived at Tiruchi Corporation by Mayor M.Anbazhagan.

Mr.Anbazhagan, who assumed office as Mayor recently, held the first meet on Monday and received petitions from the residents in the presence of G. Divya, Deputy Mayor, P.N.M. Mujibur Rahuman, Corporation Commissioner, and other officials. On the first day, 36 petitions were received. Emily Richard, who had served as Mayor in charge some years ago, submitted a representation seeking steps to prevent alleged harassment of roadside vendors at Gandhi Market and other parts of the city.

The Mayor instructed the officials to conduct field verifications on the representations and provide their responses to the petitioners at the earliest. He instructed officials to complete works on the revamping of the underground drainage network and restoration of the roads dug for the project. Steps have been taken to maintain the city “litter-free,” he said, according to a Corporation press release.

The Corporation has announced that the Mayor would receive petitions from the public from 11 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. every Monday.