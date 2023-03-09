ADVERTISEMENT

Weekend workshops for children

March 09, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Readers’ Forum of the District Central Library will be reviving its free story-telling sessions and chess workshops for children that had been discontinued due to the lockdown, on March 12.

According to a statement, the chess training will conducted from 10.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. under the supervision of C.S. Shankara, while teacher E. Vidya will be the narrator at the story-telling session from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 a.m. at the library’s West Boulevard Road premises. For more details, dial 9344754036.

