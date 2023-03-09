HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Weekend workshops for children

March 09, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Readers’ Forum of the District Central Library will be reviving its free story-telling sessions and chess workshops for children that had been discontinued due to the lockdown, on March 12.

According to a statement, the chess training will conducted from 10.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. under the supervision of C.S. Shankara, while teacher E. Vidya will be the narrator at the story-telling session from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 a.m. at the library’s West Boulevard Road premises. For more details, dial 9344754036.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.