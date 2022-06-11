Weekend special train through Karaikudi-Tiruvarur section till Vailankanni annual feast

The limited period weekend special passenger train service through the newly laid Tiruvarur-Karaikudi Broad Gauge section introduced from the first week of this month is likely to be operated till the Vailankanni annual feast.

According to official sources, the weekend special from Ernakulam to Vailankanni, which was earlier operated through Tiruchi and Thanjavur prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, was revived by Southern Railway and operated through the newly laid broad gauge section from June 4.

Initially, it was announced that the weekend special would be operated till August 7 when the last service would leave for Ernakulam from Vailankanni.

Now, Southern Railway seems to have decided to extend the operation period till September when the annual feast of Vailakannai Basilica would commence in August and culminate in mid-September.

The last service from Ernakulam was scheduled to leave on September 24 and from Vailankanni to Ernakulam on September 25, sources said.