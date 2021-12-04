Weekend cleanliness campaign launched in Thanjavur

Thanjavur Corporation on Saturday launched its weekend cleanliness campaign to create awareness of environmental protection and keep the town litter-free.

Launching the campaign at Kuzhanthaiammal Nagar, Corporation Commissioner Saravanakumar said the campaign on every Saturday would be carried out with the support of resident welfare associations. Non-governmental organisations such as Clean Thanjavur Movement (CTM) would be roped in to carry out the exercise.

Programmes to create awareness of the advantages of segregation of waste at source, prevention of littering of streets and rainwater stagnation in discarded utensils and other places would be organised during the campaign, apart from cleaning of streets and other carriageways by volunteers and sanitary workers.

CTM president Radhika Michale, Federation of Resident Welfare Associations president, Thanjavur, Bhoovalingam, and others participated in the campaign.