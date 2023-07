Weekend additional bus services announced

July 05, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, has announced weekend additional bus services to Chennai from important towns under its domain.

According to an official press release, 200 additional services will be operated to Chennai on July 8 and 9 from Tiruchi, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Pattukottai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Vedaranyam, Thiruthuraipoondi, Pudukottai, Karaikudi and Ramanathapuram and vice versa.

Similarly, 100 services will be operated from Tiruchi to Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Madurai and vice versa and to places such as Karaikudi, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and Vailankanni from Tiruchi on July 7 and 8.

In order to facilitate return journey of weekend revellers, 200 special bus services will be operated on Chennai-route and 100 special bus services on other routes on July 9 and 10, the release added.

