Wedding of Minister’s son held sans pomp

The wedding of Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Minister S. Valarmathi’s son N.S. Hariram was held without much fanfare at Gunaseelam on Wednesday.

The wedding was to have been conducted in a grand manner with the participation of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and a host of ministers, senior bureaucrats and important personalities.

The COVID-19 had not emerged such as major threat when the elders of bride and bridegroom finalised the marriage plan of Hariram and S. Suryaprabha. After getting the consent of the Chief Minister, Ms. Valarmathi booked a marriage hall in the city for her son’s marriage on May 5.

With the marriage day approaching fast, the minister was anxious whether it would be possible to conduct the wedding as scheduled and was hoping prohibitory orders would end by May 3. But, as the lockdown was extended, she decided to go ahead with the marriage at Gunaseelam, where the temple of her family deity (kula deivam) Prasanna Venkatachalapathy is located, without fanfare. The bridegroom tied the nuptial knot in front of the temple with the presence of 15 guests. The couple and all those present wore face mask and followed personal distance norms.

“The safety norm applies to all. We kept it a very simple family ceremony, and fully adhered to the restrictions that have been notified for conduct of marriages,” Ms. Valarmathi said.

Stating that the State government was taking all out measures to control the spread of the coronavirus, she hoped her son’s marriage would send a message to the public on the need to strictly adhere to restrictions imposed in view of pandemic.