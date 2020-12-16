Website for start-ups

TIRUCHI

Young Indians (Yi) Tiruchi, a part of the Confederation of Indian Industry, launched its YUTRY Website on Tuesday to foster start-ups and attract investments, riding on emerging signs of economic recovery after the lockdown phase.

Working on three areas, Youth Leadership, Nation Building and Thought Leadership, Yi Tiruchi intends to ignite entrepreneurial spark in young minds and guide them on their entrepreneurial journey, thereby restoring to people their lost jobs.

The platform, YUTRY(https://yutry.in), will connect potential start-ups with domain/industry experts to proofread and pivot the idea with the right business model. It will also attract new investments to the city, D. Senguttuvan, Vice Chairman, CII Tiruchi Zone and Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital, Tiruchi, said.

He launched the website in the presence of Ketan J Vora, Chair, Yi Tiruchi Chapter; Kaveri Annamalai, Co-Chair; Karthikeyan, Chair, Entrepreneurship vertical; and Rajesh, Co-Chair, Entrepreneurship vertical.

The initiative will help prevent migration of people, investments, jobs and talent to other cities by improving the entrepreneurial ecosystem, ease of doing business, employability, work culture, entertainment and tourism, Dr. Senguttuvan said.

The website will prepare potential entrepreneurs to transform ideas to business plans through mentoring, incubation and funding based on their plan and interest.

It will also prompt people in small towns to recognise their entrepreneurial instincts, and utilise government schemes and other opportunities for realising their strength, he added.