TIRUCHI
The Ashiana Housing Ltd and The Hindu Property Plus will host a webinar on ‘Senior living community - positives in today’s pandemic scenario,’ at 11.30 a.m. on July 18.
As the lockdown led to apprehensions over living alone and without aides, there was a spurt in demand for retirement homes. Is senior living the next big thing in the real estate market? Is this a sustained spurt? How well developed is India's senior living market? And how does it compare to markets in other countries? What are the main features of senior living facilities available and what are the main challenges for realty market in creating senior living communities? These and other related issues would be the key focus of the webinar, which would also touch upon the emotional well being of senior citizens.
U. Gauthamdas, geriatric neuro psychiatrist, Harish Nair, Executive Director & Head Consulting, India CBRE, Prashant Thakur, Director & Head – Research, ANAROCK Property Consultants, Ankur Gupta, Joint Managing Director, Ashiana Housing Ltd., and Chairman, Association of Senior Living India, will be the panellists.
To participate in the webinar, register at: https://bit.ly/3gXywH1 or scan the QR code.
