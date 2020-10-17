Webinar on empowering farm women held

THANJAVUR

17 October 2020 19:16 IST

A national-level webinar on women empowerment in Indian agriculture was held at Agricultural College and Research Institute, Eachangkottai, Thanjavur district, on October 15 on the eve of National Women Farmers’ Day (Rashtriya Mahila Kisan Diwas) and World Student Day.

Topics such as success stories of farm women, integrated farming system, soil health management by women and women agripreneurship, scope for agriculture graduates, perspectives of UG and PG programmes, students skill development, better nutrition for youngster and impact of yoga were highlighted by eminent speakers at the webinar inaugurated by N. Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Kumar highlighted the role of women in agriculture and domestic care. The marathon webinar, which began around 9 a.m. on October 15, concluded at 6. 30 a.m. the following day. A.Velayutham, Dean, AC and RI, was among the speakers.