Tiruchirapalli

Webinar on empowering farm women held

A national-level webinar on women empowerment in Indian agriculture was held at Agricultural College and Research Institute, Eachangkottai, Thanjavur district, on October 15 on the eve of National Women Farmers’ Day (Rashtriya Mahila Kisan Diwas) and World Student Day.

Topics such as success stories of farm women, integrated farming system, soil health management by women and women agripreneurship, scope for agriculture graduates, perspectives of UG and PG programmes, students skill development, better nutrition for youngster and impact of yoga were highlighted by eminent speakers at the webinar inaugurated by N. Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Kumar highlighted the role of women in agriculture and domestic care. The marathon webinar, which began around 9 a.m. on October 15, concluded at 6. 30 a.m. the following day. A.Velayutham, Dean, AC and RI, was among the speakers.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 17, 2020 7:17:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/webinar-on-empowering-farm-women-held/article32881588.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY