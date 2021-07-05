Webinar on animal husbandry held

THANJAVUR

A two-day webinar for farmers on ‘Animal health monitoring tools and augmenting animal productivity during COVID pandemic – an update’ was held by Veterinary College and Research Institute (VCRI), Orathanadu, recently.

Scientists from TANUVAS, Chennai, ICAR, Hyderabad, and government officials delivered lectures on topics such as animal poultry health maintenance, disease-control measures and technologies for improving animal productivity and scientific rearing of chicks.

A live demonstration of hatchery and brooding management was telecast from the poultry farm of the Livestock Farm Complex of the college.

In all 747 farmers, entrepreneurs and aspirants from the Cauvery delta region participated and obtained clarifications from the specialist. A farmers’ handbook was released on the occasion by VCRI Dean T. Sivakumar, according to a press release.