Webinar for students

THANJAVUR

Students learnt to draw inspiration and motivation from positive peer influence at a webinar organised by the Inner Wheel Club of Tanjore.

Hundreds of students from SASTRA Deemed to be a University participated in the webinar on the topic ‘Think Big’ addressed by Brinda, Associate Professor, SASTRA, and other eminent persons.

They cautioned students against getting deceived by the thought that colleges were meant for enjoyment, and urged them to stay focussed on knowledge acquisition. Instead of being carried away by the negative impact, the students should consider only those who could inspire and motivate them positively as their peers, the speakers emphasised.

Stating that the programme would set a new benchmark in the history of Inner Wheel Clubs, Nirmala Venkatesan, president, IWC, hoped that all other IWCs in Inner Wheel District 298 would also follow suit for betterment of younger generation.