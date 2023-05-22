HamberMenu
Web portal for NIT-T’s skill hub programme

May 22, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T) launched a web portal on Monday to help applicants to its ‘Skill Training Hub’, a vocational certification programme that was announced earlier this month. According to an official statement, Bhaskar Bhat, chairman, Board of Governors, NIT-T, inaugurated the official website https://skillhub.nitt.edu/ in the presence of G. Aghila director.

Speaking on the occasion, V. Sankaranarayanan, Dean (R & C), said that depending on the demand, customised courses will be launched to train the trainees suitable to a market-driven job profile.

The free programme is open to students and adults in the age group of 15-45 years from the districts of Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Karur, Perambalur and Pudukkottai, said the statement.

Participants will be awarded certificates authorised by NIT-T and National Skill Development Corporation. More information may be had from (Tel) 0431-2503718.

