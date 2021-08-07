Weavers get MUDRA loan

THANJAVUR

07 August 2021 18:30 IST

Ten weavers received loans under Weavers MUDRA Scheme at the National Handloom Day celebration held at the Collectorate here on Saturday.

August 7 has been designated as the National Handloom Day by the Central government and events such as handloom exhibition, disbursement of loans and pension to eligible weavers were conducted on that day every year since 2015.

Accordingly, Additional Collector of Revenue N. O. Sukhaputra disbursed loan sanction letters of ₹50,000 each to the 10 weavers and issued pension sanction orders to 10 other weavers. He also inaugurated an exhibition of handloom saris at the Collectorate where Thirubhuvanam silk zari saris, half-tone silk saris and Venkatagiri cotton Saris have been displayed for sale.

Tiruvarur Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan inaugurated a similar exhibition at the Collectorate there and disbursed benefits worth ₹78,000 to four weavers under the pension and savings security scheme for weavers.