WEAT to launch workshop series to foster women entrepreneurship with support from TREC-STEP

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 07, 2022 19:48 IST

The Women Entrepreneurs Association of Tamil Nadu (WEAT) will be launching its monthly workshop series on October 18, with support of TREC-STEP (Tiruchi Regional Engineering College - Science And Technology Entrepreneurs Park).

The first workshop on 'Women In New Ventures (WIN Ventures) – Reach-out: Women-owned Climate Ventures Scale-up support' will be conducted at St. Joseph's College, M. Mallika, WEAT Secretary, said in a press release.

The WEAT has invited MSMEs owned by women, those engaged in climate ventures producing eco-friendly products and green enterprise start-ups from across the State for the capacity- building workshops to be conducted for a year.

Experts will guide participants to plan and run enterprises, learn basics of financial management, gain knowledge of innovative marketing strategies, and imbibe the successful approaches of women entrepreneurs.

The workshop will suit women self-help groups; women entrepreneurs in climate ventures of any kind; those into manufacture of jute/paper-based products, organic farming, and cultivation of minor millets, herbs, aloe vera, neem, and other natural products; manufacture of products from farm wastes, bio-fertilizer, chemical/plastic-free products, composting of food waste, biogas production from waste and recyclable products of all kind.

Manufacturers of sanitary napkins, indigenous products, cloth bags, organic foods, snacks, oil, bio-enzymes, bio-bricks, coir, banana waste-based products, banana fiber value-added products, mats, and foot mat from knitting waste have also been invited to take part in the monthly workshops. On the day of first workshop, there will be an exhibition cum sale on the college campus for these products brought by the participants. Prospective participants may contact the WEAT office at 9488785806 / 9994431117 or weat.assn@gmail.com to register their name, the press release said.

