WEAT to host business orientation programme

July 09, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Women Entrepreneurs Association of Tamil Nadu (WEAT) and the Department of Women’s Studies, Bharathidasan University, will organise a conference and orientation programme on entrepreneurial opportunities and government schemes at Jamal Mohamed College in Tiruchi on July 13 and 14. Participants will be guided on potential business ideas, government assistance, financial preparedness, loan facility and get an overview of the most profitable ventures in the Tiruchi district. Counselling will also be provided on sourcing raw material at the most economical rates, running home-based businesses, and marketing. The orientation programme is open to men, women, persons with disability, female members of self-help groups, students and teachers. Arrangements are also being made for entrepreneurs to exhibit their products at the event, said a press release. Those interested may contact WEAT office on (mob) 9488785806 or 9994431117.

