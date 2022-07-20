WEAT resumes direct skill-training programmes in post-COVID phase

Women Entrepreneurs Association of Tamil Nadu (WEAT), an entity promoted by as an innovative initiative by the Centre for Women's Studies, Bharathidasan University, has resumed its direct training programmes in the post-COVID phase.

Henceforth, training programmes will be conducted for aspiring women entrepreneurs every month with a need-based approach on the premises of Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries' Association (TIDITSSIA), N. Manimekalai, Director and Head, Department of Women's Studies, Bharathidasan University, said, adding that there were robust enquiries from prospective participants for the first training programme to be conducted during the first week of August.

Resumption of the training programme follows the conduct of the 16th annual conference of WEAT here last month.

The conference organised at the Srimad Andavan College of Arts and Science also encompassed a seminar on 'Entrepreneurship Opportunities and Government Schemes for Women and Youth' conducted jointly with the Department of Women's Studies, Bharathidasan University.

A proper infrastructure was a necessity for the WEAT to resume its skill-training programmes. Having expanded its building infrastructure, the TIDITSSIA had invited WEAT to establish base in its facility.

The analysis of the training programmes required would be carried out at the monthly seminars. The training programmes will accordingly be conducted in association with supporting organisations like Small Industries Development Corporation Limited, Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation, NABARD, MSME-Development Institute, banks and entreprneurship promotion wings of the banks, Prof. Manimekalai said.

The WEAT was simultaneously reaching out to colleges with online skill training sessions to foster women entrepreneurship.

Though most of the participants of the training programmes of WEAT constitute women, participation of men and transgenders were also permitted, Prof. Manimekalai said.