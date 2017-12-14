‘Wear your helmet’

The City Police drove home to residents the importance of wearing helmet while riding two-wheeler during an awareness programme organised at the National College here on Wednesday.

The programme was inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), A. Myilvaganan, in the presence of College Principal R. Sundararaman and other staff and police officers.

The senior police official administered an oath to students on helmet rule adherence.

Police personnel and students wearing helmet went on a motorcycle rally from the college to reinforce the helmet rule.