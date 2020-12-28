‘We will not vote in Assembly poll’

THANJAVUR

28 December 2020 18:05 IST

The Kurunji Ina Makkal Ezhuchi Kazhagam, an outfit working for the social uplift of malaikuravars has announced that the community will not cast their vote in the coming Assembly election.

The outfit headed by Ka.Uthakumaran, a legal practitioner, said it had to resort to the protest since none of the political party showed any interest in solving the problems faced by the community.

Advertising

Advertising

Claiming that obtaining a caste certificate still remained a dream for around four lakh people belonging to the community in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Uthakumaran in a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister said availing basic requirements such as education and employment had become a herculean task for the them.

Further, persistent instances of law enforcers attempting to project the community members as ‘anti-social elements’ also impeded the smooth life of the malaikuravas, he added.