‘We must give back to society’

In a civilised society, every individual must give back to society more than what they received, said Shakeel Ahmad, Joint Secretary, University Grants Commission, here on Saturday.

“It is our collective responsibility to raise India to the rank of developed nation,” he said.

He was delivering the graduation day address at Jamal Mohamed College here on Saturday.

Mr. Ahmad encouraged the students and asked them to seek out their dreams and means to achieve it.

He later handed over degree certificates to students of government-aided courses.

S. Ismail Mohideen, Principal, said the college provided nearly ₹70 lakh in scholarships and supported students from all background.

A total of 775 students were conferred degrees at the graduation ceremony of aided courses for men.