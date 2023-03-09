Waylaid money recovered within 24 hours

March 09, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Nannilam police have cracked a robbery case within 24 hours and recovered the full amount robbed by the culprits.

According to police, Dakshinamoorthy, supervisor of the TASMAC retail outlet functioning at Veedhividangan in Nannilam police station limit lodged a complaint with the police stating that he was waylaid by a gang at Nehru Nagar, Srivanchiyam, on March 6 when he was proceeding to a nationalised bank branch at Srivanchiyam for depositing the previous day’s collection of ₹8.50 lakh.

Subsequently, a special team was formed and on investigation, it was revealed that four persons residing at Srivanchiyam were involved in the crime. On interrogation, the gang members told that two other persons hailing from Puducherry and Villupuram were also involved in the robbery.

Thus, all six persons were arrested and ₹8.50 lakh robbed by them at knifepoint from Dakshinamoorthy was recovered by the Nannilam police on March 7, according to the police.