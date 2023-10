October 16, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Some of the arterial roads in Thanjavur town were inundated on Monday evening following heavy rain.

Motorists found it difficult to negotiate stretches like the underpass near Thanjavur Railway Junction, the underpass connecting the flower market with Santhapillaigate area and the Natarajapuram South Main Road on the Medical College Road. Waterlogging was also reported near schools and other busy commercial areas in the town.